Sentencing hearing gets underway

We will start to learn more today about the victims of Bruce McArthur. The sentencing hearing for the serial killer is set to begin. It is expected that dozens of victim impact statements will be read. McArthur pleaded guilty last month to murdering eight men.

Lima Group set to meet

The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is on the agenda in Ottawa today. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting the meeting with the so called Lima Group of allies. Three million Venezuelans have been forced from their homes and massive protests have been held to force the country’s socialist leader to step down.

Union fights back against GM

It’s the ad General Motors never wanted you to see, but that didn’t stop the union from buying time during the Super bowl. The ad calls the auto maker greedy and “un-Canadian” for its plans to close down its plant in Oshawa. GM tried to block Unifor from airing the ad, but the union plans to buy more air time during the Golden Globes and Leafs games.

Conservatives taken to task over political attack ad

A parody ad posted to the federal Conservative leaders Facebook page now has a disclaimer. The ad was a parody of Heritage Minutes and took aim at the Liberal party. The company that produces Heritage Minutes complained and the next morning the ad was taken down before being posted again with a disclaimer.