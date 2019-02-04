PM blasts Nicolas Maduro

Canada will provide more humanitarian relief for countries suffering under a Venezuelan refugee crisis. CTV reports that’s what two government sources said this morning. An official announcement is expected today as Canada meets with its Lima partners to discuss the crisis in Venezuela. Ahead of the meeting Prime Minister Trudeau said the president of Venezuela has shown a disregard for the rule of law and human rights.

Courtroom warned details will be “graphic”

In a rare move the Crown warned the courtroom that details in the Bruce McArthur case would be graphic. The multiple-day sentencing hearing began this morning. Ahead of reading the agreed statement of facts the Crown warned the details may affect the health and well-being of the people in the courtroom, including their ability to eat and sleep. McArthur pleaded guilty to murdering eight men last week.

Happy Birthday Facebook

For some of us it is hard to believe that Facebook turns 15 today. Despite what is perceived as users signing off of the social media power house, the latest earnings show a 12-percent gain. The site went live on this day in 2004.