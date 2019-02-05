Investigation underway into fatal CP Rail freight-train derailment in BC

The president and CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway says he is deeply saddened by the deaths of three crew members in his company’s freight-train derailment in southeastern B.C.

Keith Creel says the tragedy that killed an engineer, a conductor and a conductor-trainee will have a long-lasting effect on CP’s family of railroaders. The grain-hauling freight train was bound for Vancouver early Monday when it jumped the tracks near Field and plunged 60 metres from a bridge into the Kicking Horse River.

Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement welcoming Canada’s support

Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement has welcomed the decision by Canada and its allies to urge Venezuela’s military to support the political opposition to Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

The declaration in the final Lima Group communique from Monday’s emergency meeting in Ottawa came two days after the defection of a top air-force general, once loyal to Maduro and amid massive protests in Venezuela pressing Maduro to go.

Day two in sentencing hearing for Bruce McArthur set for Tuesday

A sentencing hearing for serial killer Bruce McArthur will continue for a second day Tuesday morning.

Day one proved to be a difficult and emotional day for families and friends of the eight men who McArthur admitted to murdering and dismembering when he pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Deadly fire in Paris suspected to be arson

A fire in a Paris apartment building early Tuesday that authorities suspect was an arson killed eight people, injured 36 others and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out windows to escape.

A 40-year-old female resident was detained at the scene for questioning. France’s interior minister said over 250 firefighters and first-responders arrived immediately, and spent hours rescuing over 50 people in exceptional conditions.