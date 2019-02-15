Several injured, including police officers, after shooting in Chicago suburb

More details are coming out about an active shooter situation in a Chicago suburb.

The Aurora Daily Herald reports that preliminary information indicates that four police officers and multiple civilians were wounded in a shooting at a manufacturing plant Friday afternoon. CNN reports that the officers are in stable condition and a tweet from the City of Aurora say the gunman, who reports say was armed with a pistol, has been arrested. TV footage shows SWAT officers and other first responders gathered outside the plant.

Canadians told to stay away from Haiti

The federal government is telling Canadians to stay away from Haiti after rioting trapped some visitors there this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Friday the government is deeply concerned about what’s going on in the Caribbean country.

American President Donald Trump declares national emergency over funds to build border wall

Trump is trying to do an end-run around Congress by declaring a national emergency to fulfill his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

He plans to use executive action to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter-drug efforts for the wall, a move which is expected to face rounds of legal challenges.

New report looking at why more adults are still living with their parents

A Statistics Canada report is investigating why an increasing number of adults are still living with their parents.

Close to 1.9 million Canadians aged 25 to 64 lived with at least one parent in 2017…more than double the number in 1995. Seventy per cent reported being single, meaning they were unmarried and had no common-law partners.