Clerk of Privy Council concerned over direction of Canadian politics

The Clerk of the Privy Council has told a Parliamentary committee he’s worried somebody’s going to be shot during the upcoming federal election campaign.

Michael Wernick told the Commons Justice Committee on Thursday that he is deeply concerned about the disturbing tone of recent public discussion, including the use of terms like treason and traitor. Wernick was called to speak to allegations former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was improperly pressured by the Prime Minister’s Office to allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid a criminal prosecution.

New study finds veterans will end up with less money through new pension system

A new study is revealing that some of the most severely injured veterans will end up with less money after the Trudeau government implements a new pension system in April.

The parliamentary budget officer also says the financial benefits available for all veterans will fall far short of what Ottawa provided before it replaced a longstanding disability pension with the current system in 2006.

American President Trump tweets about Empire actor

American President Donald Trump has fired off a tweet to “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in the wake of Chicago police alleging Smollett staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself last month.

Smollett claimed masked men beat him, made derogatory comments and yelled “This is MAGA country” — an apparent reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. Trump tweeted that Smollett insulted tens of millions of people with his quote —“racist and dangerous comments” and is demanding an apology.