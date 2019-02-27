Former Justice Minister to be questioned on her involvement in SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould will have the opportunity to “speak her truth” today in Ottawa.

But, she claims the PMO has set limits on what she can say to the justice committee about the SNC-Lavalin matter. With a request for a 30-minute opening speech, she may still have quite a bit to say.

Feds propose bigger focus on wireless affordability in Canada

Ottawa may attempt to help bring down your cell phone bill.

The feds unveiled a proposal that would see the CRTC put a bigger focus on competition, affordability and consumer interest for Canadian telecoms. However, no specific details on how the government plans to achieve this goal were given.

Trump and Kim set to meet tonight in Vietnam

Donald Trump seems very optimistic about a second meeting with North Korea’s leader.

The US President says the summit with Kim Jong-Un in Vietnam is likely to turn out ‘very successful’. Trump and Kim are expected to discuss the ongoing denuclearlization of North Korea and furthering the partnership between their two countries.

Inmates getting access to meds most Canadians can’t afford: report

Canadian inmates are getting free access to pricey prescriptions.

According to CTV News, Correctional Service Canada spent $100 million on medication in the last three and a half years. These are the same types of drugs many non-incarcerated Canadians struggle to afford.

Escalation continues in territory tension between Pakistan and India

Tension between two nuclear-armed countries is growing higher.

Pakistan’s military shot down two Indian warplanes today, which had crossed into their controlled portion of the disputed region of Kashmir, and captured the two pilots. The fresh tensions started when a Pakistani radical claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing which killed dozens of Indian soldiers.