Search team recovers black box from Ethiopia plane crash

The black box from a plane crash in Ethiopia has been recovered.

This after the Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, killing all 157 on board. This included 18 Canadians. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Countries begin grounding Boeing jets in response to crash

Airlines across the globe are grounding their Boeing jets following the Ethiopia crash.

This is the second time in months a Boeing 737 crash landed, following the deadly Lion Air incident in October. The new jets are reportedly on fleets for Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada, but none of them have announced plans to ground these planes yet.

Blood pressure prescription recall is growing in Canada

The recall on blood pressure drugs in Canada is widening.

This comes after Health Canada found certain prescriptions contain a chemical that can cause cancer. The recalls are currently voluntary only.