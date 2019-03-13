Transport Minister says news data has emerged

The Canadian government has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes. The decision is a flip flop from earlier in the week, following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. The decision means no Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes can leave a Canadian airport and none can arrive or fly over Canadian airspace.

Liberals block Wilson-Raybould testimony

Opposition politicians are trying to get Jody Wilson-Raybould back for another testimony. The group of NDP and Tory MPs on the justice committee reviewing the SNC-Lavalin matter want to hear more from the former Justice Minister. But, the call for Wilson-Raybould to return has already been blocked by the majority of Liberals in the committee.

Nigerian building collapses trapping students

Rescue workers are trying to save the lives of several children trapped in a building collapse.

The building, with a school inside, collapsed earlier today in Nigeria. There’s no word on how many people are trapped at this point.