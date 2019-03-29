Former justice minister has recording of SNC-Lavalin talks with PM

Jody Wilson-Raybould has at least one recording of her testy talks about SNC-Lavalin with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The CBC is reporting the documents the former justice minister handed over to the Commons justice committee reveal that. Wilson-Raybould refused to cut the Montreal-based company a legal break on a bribery case and has since been removed from the Liberal cabinet.

Liberal MPs support tossing Wilson-Raybould, Philpott from caucus

There’s a growing call in the Liberal party to have Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott kicked from the caucus.

CBC news is reporting the sentiment after surveying dozens of MPs. The report says the party is going to have talks about ejecting them when they get back to Ottawa next week.

Trump threatens to close Mexican border

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border with Mexico next week. That is unless Mexico does something to end illegal immigration immediately.

This isn’t the first time Trump has threatened to shut the border down, but it is the first time he’s given a time frame. In response Mexico’s foreign secretary said they’re a great neighbour that doesn’t act on the basis of threats.



Brexit options shrinking after third defeat

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU is up in the air after British lawmakers rejected the government’s Brexit deal for a third time today.

That gives the nation the prospect of just up and leaving the EU without a deal on April 12th, or delaying the exit even longer. Experts have warned that a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster on a number of fronts, especially economically.