New premier elected in Alberta as United Conservative’s win first election

Alberta’s incoming premier says the province is open for business.

Following his United Conservative Party’s first election win Tuesday night, Jason Kenney says his government will have the lowest tax regime in Canada and will cut red tape. To the rest of Canada, Kenney warns his government will stand up for Alberta and fight back against foreign-funded interests who want to land-lock Alberta’s oil.

Murder charges laid after four killed in B.C.

Four counts of murder have been laid against a former city employee in Penticton, B.C., a man described as a hard-working, civic-minded gentleman who worked for several years in the city’s engineering department.

RCMP are still looking for a motive behind Monday’s daytime killings of two men and two women in their 60s and 70s in two separate areas of town. Police say the targeted attacks were followed an hour later with the surrender of the suspected gunman.

Ottawa working to improve rail safety

Ottawa says it will close particularly dangerous rail crossings and upgrade many others across the country as it moves to improve rail safety.

Transport Canada will provide $16.5 million for 136 new projects, including improvements to 104 grade crossings and the closure of others that present safety concerns. The department says grade crossing and trespassing accidents still cause the most rail-related deaths and serious injuries.

Nearly $1 billion collected to go towards restoring Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Nearly #1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered business figures around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire.

Contributors include Apple, as well as Catholics and others from around France and the world.

University Health Network in Toronto believed to have performed North American first

The transplant program at the University Health Network in Toronto is now feeling relieved enough about the recovery of all patients involved to brag about what’s believed to be North America’s first paired living liver donation.

A 38-year-old woman donated more than half of her liver to a 54-year-old man, and at the same time, that man’s wife donated more than half of her liver to an undisclosed stranger. The four simultaneous surgeries required 12 hours, four operating rooms and 28 surgeons and support staff.