B.C. to get report on why gas prices are so high by end of August

Oil company representatives could get called to be witnessed in an investigation into the provinces high gas prices. The B.C. Utilities Commission is asked to create a report for Premier John Horgan by August 30th. Gas is around $1.70 in Vancouver and prices across the province have been the highest in Canada for months.

Canada no closer to getting two citizens released from China

A former Canadian ambassador to China has “limited expectations” when it comes to Canada getting two citizens released from custody. In an interview with CTV, he said even if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Chinese president personally, he wouldn’t answer. The two men were arrested for allegedly stealing state secrets.

NK ambassador tells Trump to think of consequences after seizing ship

North Korea isn’t taking the seizure of its second largest cargo ship by the U.S. lightly. The country’s UN ambassador said President Trump should consider the consequences of the action and to return the vessel immediately. The ship was first detained in April of 2018 but was seized earlier this month after it was confirmed North Korea tested missiles.