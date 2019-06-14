Next-generation cannabis products to be on Canadian shelves come mid-December

Next-generation cannabis products like edibles, topicals and extracts are on their way to Canadian shelves, but not until at least mid-December.

Health Canada has released its final regulations on the pot products, dictating rules on packaging and on how much THC, the compound that produces the high, will be allowed. Marijuana infused food or drinks will have a cap of 10 milligrams, while vaping oils or topicals like lotions are allowed a maximum of one-thousand milligrams.

Stamp prices could be going up across the country

It may cost you more to send a Father’s Day card next year.

Canada Post is proposing raising the price of postage by two cents, to 92 cents per stamp as part of a sheet, or one dollar and seven cents for a single stamp. Sending mail internationally would go up between three cents and 48 cents depending on the size and destination. If approved, the new rates would take effect on January 13th, 2020.

Expert panel tells Ottawa to look to investments to help meet its environmental goals

An expert panel is telling the federal government it can help meet its goals for the environment by offering up incentives for Canadians to sink their retirement savings in climate-conscious investments.

A report provided to Finance Minister Bill Morneau recommends offering “super” tax credits that allow people to deduct more than 100 per cent of the contributions they park in investments that contribute to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.