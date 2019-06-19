Another suspect at large in Toronto Raptors parade shooting investigation

Toronto police are looking for a fourth suspect and a third gun from the Raptors parade shooting. The city’s police chief said the casings found on the ground don’t match the ones from either of the two firearms recovered on scene. Three people were arrested and four others ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trans Mountain Pipeline could help small towns out financially

A couple of small-town mayors in B.C. and Alberta are hoping the Trans Mountain Pipeline will be an economic boom to their cities. The mayor of Edson in Alberta, 200 km west of Edmonton, said in the heydays of the oil industry, all 1,400 hotels rooms in the town were occupied by oil workers, which is far from the case now. Meanwhile, the mayor of Hope B.C., 150 km east of Vancouver, believed the pipeline will help local businesses. He is all for the pipeline going forward despite the provincial government’s opposition.

Criminal case against those responsible for shooting down plane will get update soon

An update into the probe of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 is expected soon. An international committee is building a criminal case against those responsible. The plane was shot down over Ukraine five years ago and over 300 people died including all the passengers and crew. The flight was headed to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

Social media giant is taking a run at creating digital money

Facebook is getting into the cryptocurrency market. The money will be called Libra. Brands like Uber, Lyft and Spotify are already on board to support the digital currency. It will be able to be purchased by Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Stripe. Facebook is expected to launch it within the next year.