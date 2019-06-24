Concerns raised after woman falls asleep unnoticed on landed Air Canada flight

A former airline captain says he’s never heard of anything like it in his roughly 40 years of aviation service.

Ross Aimer, who is now CEO of Aero Consulting Experts, is among many in the field raising security and passenger safety concerns after a sleeping woman went unnoticed on an Air Canada plane hours after it landed in Toronto earlier this month. Tiffani Adams awoke to find herself on an empty, dark plane and eventually unlocked a cabin door and was rescued by a baggage cart operator.

American President Trump vows to keep increasing pressure on Iran

American President Donald Trump is vowing to keep increasing pressure on Iran until it abandons its pursuit of nuclear weapons, development of ballistic missiles and support for terrorism.

Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions. That follows Iran’s downing last week of a more than $100 million American surveillance drone that it says had violated its airspace.

Defence lawyers for Huawei executive ask Canada’s foreign affairs minister to drop extradition

Defence lawyers for senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have asked Canada’s foreign affairs minister to drop the extradition process against her.

They say the request was made by the U.S. for political purposes, not legitimate law enforcement reasons. Meng is under house arrest at her mansion in Vancouver after she was arrested back in December.