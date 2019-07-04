6.2 Magnitude earthquake shakes Vancouver Island

British Columbia has avoided a tsunami warning after getting shook with an earthquake. According to The Canadian Press, the U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.2 magnitude quake hit the Haida Gwaii archipelago region around 9:30 last night local time. The tremor was felt in the northern parts of Vancouver Island.

June’s job creation numbers expected to increase unemployment rate

While May saw a record unemployment rate in Canada, economists said the newest numbers aren’t so positive. The CBC is reporting only 4,000 jobs were created in June, compared to 30,000 the month prior. Economists are predicting the unemployment rate should rise to 5.5 when the numbers are released Friday.

Impact of Trump’s talk with Chinese President about two detained Canadians unknown

U.S. President Donald Trump did, in fact, bring up the two detained Canadians in China with the country’s leader, but what impact it will have remains to be seen. CTV News confirmed Trump brought up the situation during his one-on-one meeting with President Xi during the G20 summit last week. It was also unclear what Xi’s response was.

Trapped Saskatchewan mine workers rescued

All 34 workers trapped in a Saskatchewan mine are heading home safe and sound to their friends and families. They became stranded after the service shaft at Nutrien’s Saskatoon site malfunctioned on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the company says the workers were able to use another elevator last night that is usually used for potash.

Canadians who’ve been here less than a decade more optimistic

Canadians who have lived in the country for 10 years or less are more optimistic about the future than the rest. They also tend to be more interested in politics than those who have been here longer, according to the CBC commissioned poll. The study also says new Canadians are more likely to support the Liberal government.