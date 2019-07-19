Simpler form being introduced for families to access child benefit program

Families the Canada Child Benefit program is supposed to help will be able to access the service easier. The Feds are introducing a simpler application form. The Canadian Press reported the government felt it had to act after ministers were told the benefit has actually become a barrier for some at-risk families.

BC surplus almost seven times higher than expected

BC is posting an over $1.5 billion surplus over in its first full budget since the NDP took power. According to CTV News, it is almost seven times the projected $220 million surplus. Personal and corporate taxes pushed revenues up almost $4.5 billion compared to the previous year. There were 19 new or increased taxes introduced by the government.

Three lake cleaning bins installed at Toronto harbour

An experiment in a Toronto wharf could be a breakthrough in keeping waters clean across the country. Three Seabins were recently installed around the Outer Harbour Marina. The devices suck water in and filter out any garbage, micro-plastics, oil and fuel. The clean water is then released back into Lake Ontario.