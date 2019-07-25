Second-degree murder charges laid as manhunt continues for two teens in Manitoba

One of the fathers of the two teens wanted in the killings of three people in BC thinks his son is planning suicide by cop. Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod have been formally charged with second-degree murder and the manhunt continues for them in northern Manitoba. Schmegelsky’s father believes Bryer is dealing with serious mental anguish.

North Korea thinks the South and the U.S. are preparing to invade

North Korea may be pressuring the U.S. into opening nuclear talks after launching two short-range missiles. Officials said both were fired off the east coast with one flying over 400 kilometres and the other almost 700. North Korea believes U.S. and South Korean are preparing for an invasion with planned military drills.

Diet aimed claiming it is healthier to eat like early humans being questioned

Anyone on the “caveman” diet has twice the amount of a biomarker linked to heart disease. It is officially called the paleo diet and aims to only eat foods available to early humans. A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition suggests there is no scientific data to back claims the way of eating is better for one’s gut and could actually be worse.

Trump claiming vindication after first day of Mueller testimony

Robert Mueller dismissed Trump’s claims of total exoneration after his day one testimony of the Russian Probe. Mueller is answering questions for the first time since wrapping up his investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. Democrats hope his testimony will get Trump impeached or hurt his chances of re-election.