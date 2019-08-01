Indigenous advocacy group wonders why same manhunt efforts don’t go into their cause

It could be the beginning of the end in the manhunt for two suspects accused of killing three people in B.C. RCMP said they will pull the majority of their resources from the search this week. Police have searched over 10,000 square kilometres of wilderness with police dogs, drones and a military plane with no signs of the teens.

Meanwhile, some people are asking why the same effort gone into the manhunt in Manitoba doesn’t go into finding missing and murdered indigenous women. CTV News reported that while most believe it’s important the suspects are caught because they pose a risk to the public, Advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous Women also wonder where the same sense of urgency is when a First Nations woman or girl can’t be found.

Report shows lack of discipline and poor protocol allowed nurse to keep killing

The woman responsible for the fifth most murders in Canadian serial killer history would still be free if she didn’t confess. Disgraced Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wetlauffer killed eight elderly patients in senior’s homes over the span of a decade. A public inquiry showed she was just given warnings after injecting patients with lethal levels in insulin. The report showed she would have been caught earlier but insulin wasn’t counted at the time.

Pharmacists not thrilled about U.S. plan to import Canadian drugs

Canadian pharmacists believe exporting drugs south of the border will make the medication shortage worse back home. The U.S. Department of Health says it will allow Americans to start purchasing more affordable medication from Canada. Some pharmacies are already reporting the biggest shortage in decades.

Canada asks North Korea to dismantle missile program

Canada is “unequivocally” condemning recent missile launches from North Korea. The country fired off a second set of missiles in less than a week. Global Affairs Canada responded, saying the launches are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The Federal government asked North Korea to dismantle its weapons of mass destruction.

Canada experiencing big increase of STI’s

Sexually transmitted Infections are climbing at an alarming rate around the world and Canada is on the bandwagon. CBC News reported that chlamydia and gonorrhea rates across the country have jumped. The federal government will put over $30 million into STI research after there were more than 125,000 chlamydia infections diagnosed in 2017.