Prime Minister Trudeau announces new housing agreement for Nunavut; Foreign Affairs Minister calls meeting with China a “positive step”
Prime Minister Trudeau announces new housing agreement for Nunavut
Nunavut’s premier says the territory is no place for anyone to be homeless.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new housing agreement Friday morning to help address the housing crisis across the territory. It will provide 290-million-dollars over eight years to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, as well as repair and build affordable homes.
Foreign Affairs Minister calls meeting with China a “positive step”
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is calling her meeting with China’s foreign minister a positive step in the complicated relationship between Ottawa and Beijing.
She’s describing the meeting as a positive step toward getting two Canadians released. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the government should have filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization by now about China banning Canadian agricultural exports and should also have appointed a new ambassador.
FBI concerned about online conspiracy theories
The FBI has issued an intelligence bulletin outlining its concerns that online conspiracy theories could inspire real-life violence.
It says anti-government, identity-based and fringe political conspiracy theories very likely motivate some domestic extremists to commit violence.