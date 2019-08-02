Prime Minister Trudeau announces new housing agreement for Nunavut

Nunavut’s premier says the territory is no place for anyone to be homeless.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new housing agreement Friday morning to help address the housing crisis across the territory. It will provide 290-million-dollars over eight years to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, as well as repair and build affordable homes.

Foreign Affairs Minister calls meeting with China a “positive step”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is calling her meeting with China’s foreign minister a positive step in the complicated relationship between Ottawa and Beijing.

She’s describing the meeting as a positive step toward getting two Canadians released. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the government should have filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization by now about China banning Canadian agricultural exports and should also have appointed a new ambassador.

FBI concerned about online conspiracy theories

The FBI has issued an intelligence bulletin outlining its concerns that online conspiracy theories could inspire real-life violence.

It says anti-government, identity-based and fringe political conspiracy theories very likely motivate some domestic extremists to commit violence.