People in Gillam, Manitoba beginning to return to everyday life

The deputy mayor of Gillam, Manitoba says there were a lot of questions but few answers at a town meeting Wednesday night.

There is some relief in the remote northern community after the Mounties announced they had found what are believed to be the bodies of two murder suspects from British Columbia. However, John McDonald says it will be a long time before people relax and feel like its safe not to lock their doors at night.

Canada’s ambassador in Washington leaving position

David MacNaughton says serving as Canada’s ambassador in Washington has been the greatest honour of his life.

After more than three years on the job, MacNaughton has announced he will leave the post at the end of the summer to take a job in the private sector.

Clinical trial underway into first HIV self-test

A clinical trial is about to get underway that researchers hope will persuade Health Canada to approve the first H-I-V self-test for use as early as next year.

One-thousand people will take the one-minute, finger-prick blood test at sexual health clinics in several provinces.