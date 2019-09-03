Dorian downgraded to Category 3 hurricane

Global Affairs Canada says at least 2,000 Canadians are in the path of Hurricane Dorian. That number comes from a voluntary registry of Canadians travelling abroad and is only partial according to the agency. Hurricane Dorian hammered the Bahamas killing at least five people and injuring 21 more. The storm has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane as it heads toward Florida and the southeastern coastline.

First-Time home buyers get help

The federal government’s plan to help out first-time home buyers kicks in today. The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive aims to make buying a home easier for young people by lowering monthly mortgage payments. Under the plan the federal government absorbs 5-percent of monthly payments on existing homes and 10-percent on newly built houses.

NDP kick off federal election campaign in Quebec

The New Democratic Party will be campaigning using the slogan “In it for you”. CTV reports the slogan will be revealed in a Quebec ad campaign. Leader Jagmeet Singh talks about what the NDP will do to help average Canadians, including making housing and post-secondary education more affordable.

No-deal Brexit legislation will be debated today

Today will be a pivotal day in British politics. Opposition parties are challenging Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence that the U.K. will leave the European Union by the end of October with or without a deal. Politicians will debate legislation today that will prevent a no-deal Brexit. If it passes the Prime Minister’s office says he will call an early election.

Five of six crew members escaped boat fire in California

The cause of a fire on a diving boat in California that killed 25 people is not yet known. The boat was carrying recreational divers when fire swept through the vessel early Monday. Nine other people are still missing.

Police forces warn parents about 15 Apps

With kids heading back to school today police across North America are warning parents of 15 apps they should know about. Those apps include WhatsApp and Snapchat but also a secret calculator app that hides photos, videos and browser history. The list was compiled by the Sarasota County Sherriff’s office after 25 people were arrested for trying to pay for sexual services from someone they thought was 14-years old.