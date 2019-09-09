AFN did not endorse any political party

As we wait for the federal election to be called the Assembly of First Nations has outlined its priorities for parties and candidates. The top commitments the AFN is asking for is treating climate change as a national priority and better living conditions including access to drinking water and housing for First Nations across the country.

Dorian clean-up continues in Atlantic provinces

It could take up to a week for some residents in Nova Scotia to see the lights back on as clean-up efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Up to 200,000 thousand homes and businesses are still without power. Dorian ripped through the province Saturday night and at least one power official says the damage is massive.

North Korea willing to re-open nuclear talks

North Korea says it is willing to go back to the bargaining table with the U.S. about denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But the North Korean official said in order to restart talks that fell apart earlier this year the American government must develop a proposal that satisfies North Korea.

British Parliament suspended until mid-October

The British Prime Minister has suspended parliament. That means the business of the U.K. government will end after today and not return until mid-October. PM Boris Johnson has said the U.K. must leave the European Union by the end of October with or without a divorce agreement. The suspension limits opposition parties demanding a Brexit deal.