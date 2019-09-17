More details learned about RCMP employee charged with trying to disclose secret information

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says it was documents uncovered during a joint probe with the FBI that led investigators to believe there could be a mole, or some kind of internal corruption.

Lucki commented for the first time Tuesday about last week’s arrest of an RCMP employee charged with trying to disclose secret information. She would not speak to a possible motive, or say what information Cameron Ortis had access to in his role as director general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

Children’s advocates want national strategy on dealing with youth suicide

Children’s advocates from across Canada say it’s time for Ottawa to take action to deal with what it calls a youth suicide crisis.

The Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates is calling for a national strategy to deal with suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death among children and people under 35.

New study shows new Canadians earn much less than Canadian-born workers

RBC Economics says new Canadians earn an average of 10 per cent less than Canadian-born workers.

Its latest study concludes the growing wage gap is costing the country $50-billion per year. Deputy chief economist Dawn Desjardins says the problem stems from the government’s failure to adequately recognize credentials and work experience abroad and is calling on Ottawa to upgrade its credentials assessments.