Trudeau gets one-on-one with Singh regarding blackface scandal

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will remain silent about their private phone conversation. They spoke for just over 10 minutes Tuesday regarding Trudeau’s blackface scandal. Trudeau was pushing for a meeting with Singh since the two photos and one video surfaced of him in black and brownface last week. Singh said the conversation would stay private because he didn’t want to become a “tool in Trudeau’s exoneration.” Conservative and Green Leaders Andrew Scheer and Elizabeth May originally reacted to the images by calling them shocking and lacking integrity.

Financial promises expected from candidates Wednesday

The campaign trail continues as it enters week three. Trudeau will make an announcement Wednesday morning in B.C. before heading to Ontario. Scheer will spend the day in Quebec. Singh is staying in B.C. to announce a plan to make life more affordable for families in the province. May will spend her third straight day in New Brunswick.

Eco-anxiety becoming prominent in preteens

About half of children worry about climate change so much, it is giving them anxiety. A U.K. survey studied eco-anxiety in kids between seven and 11-years-old. The data showed most are more worried about the environment than their homework.

Democrats claim Trump betrayed his oath to office

American Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. They claimed Trump betrayed his oath to office by seeking the help of a foreign government to help his reelection efforts. The president denies doing anything wrong.