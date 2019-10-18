Polls show close race heading into Election Day

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s happy to speak with any federal party leader about the lessons he’s learned from forming a minority government in his province two years ago.

Recent opinion polls suggest the two main federal parties are virtually deadlocked in support and many are projecting a Liberal- or Conservative-led minority government when election ballots are counted next Monday night.

Counter-rally to greet Swedish teen activist in Edmonton

Alberta oil and gas supporters are planning a counter-rally Friday in Edmonton as Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg brings her fight for a greener future to the home province of Canada’s energy industry.

Glen Carritt, who organized the United We Roll pro-pipeline convoy that travelled to Ottawa in February, said a similar convoy will start in Red Deer Friday morning and travel 150 kilometres north to Edmonton. He expects trucks will arrive at the Alberta legislature at noon, just when a climate rally is to begin there with Thunberg.

Final submissions to be made at bail hearing for RCMP official

Final submissions will be made Friday at an Ottawa bail hearing for the senior RCMP official accused of breaching Canada’s official-secrets law.

Cameron Ortis is charged with violating the Security of Information Act and breach of trust for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity. He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from January 2015 through to mid-September of this year.