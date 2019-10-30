Canadian company helping battle wildfires in California

A crew of 75 Canadian electrical technicians, mechanics and safety workers, along with all their gear, is on the way to the northern California city of Vallejo to assist as wildfires char parts of the state.

Crews from Rokstad Power in B.C., set out Tuesday, a day after the companies owner said they were contacted by officials in California asking for help. Forecasters in the United States say California faces an “extremely critical risk” of further wildfires as winds whip up blazes that have destroyed more than 200 homes and buildings.

Federal NDP leader plans to introduce private member’s bill to create universal pharmacare system

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is hoping to use any leverage his party has with the minority Liberal government.

He says when Parliament resumes, the first thing his party will do is introduce a private member’s bill to create a universal pharmacare system. The New Democrats campaigned on creating a single-payer system where the government covers the costs of prescription drugs.

Different news on interest rates in Canada and U.S.

Interest rates in Canada are holding steady, with the Bank of Canada leaving its trend-setting benchmark at 1.75 per cent.

But the U.S. Federal Reserve has cut its key interest rate for a third time this year, dropping it to a range between 1.5 and 1.75 per cent.