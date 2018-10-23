CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The police investigation into a fatal hit and run near Campbell River is still moving ahead.

That’s according to Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard with the Campbell River RCMP.

Speaking on Tuesday, Beauregard indicated that investigators are now compiling technical data, lab reports, and collision reports, and are looking over the material along with other evidence that was gathered from the incident.

A 41-year old woman from Oyster River was arrested after the deadly crash between a silver Volkswagen Jetta and a 2000 grey Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19 around 5:45 a.m. on April 2.

The Tundra didn’t stay at the scene after the collision, which left 39 year old Chris Pys, a Merville-area resident, with life-threatening injuries.

He later passed away in hospital.

The investigation has been underway since the crash, with no charges announced.

Prior to Tuesday’s interview, officers at the detachment had been stating the investigation was still waiting on reports to come back. Now, Beauregard has said the work is “proceeding” with more information to be released at a later date, “sooner rather than later”.

Earlier in the summer, detachment spokesperson Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk had indicated charges being “looked at” included motor vehicle collision causing death, and failing to stop and remain.

Asked about possible charges, Beauregard did not comment on what police would recommend to Crown Counsel, and said they had to wait for the “full package” to be looked at in order to make a decision.

“If and when that material does go to Crown Counsel, we would definitely put a media release out,” said Beauregard.

He confirmed that the majority of technical data from the crash is now back to investigators, and had a message for those concerned about the work.

“Our investigators have been in contact with the family of the person involved, and they just want to make sure a full, thorough investigation is done,” said Beauregard.

“Unlike TV, these things do take time. Again, they’re just making sure a full, thorough and exhaustive investigation is completed on it, so we can’t move forward until we have all that data.”

There has never been any other suspect considered from the collision.