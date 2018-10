NORTH ISLAND, B.C. – Strong winds that can cause damage are expected to hit Haida Gwaii today. A wind warning is in effect for the area.

According to Environment Canada, there will be southeast winds coming in at 60 to 80 km/h, and will increase to 80 to 100 km/h in the afternoon.

Some damage to buildings, windows, and roofs may occur. The high winds may also cause tree branches to break.