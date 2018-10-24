CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A Campbell River man was arrested early on October 24th, after he reportedly struck his girlfriend.

According to a news release, the incident happened on October 21st. The man took an ATV and fled the residence. On October 24th, the same individual broke into a residence and caused a large amount of damage.

Once he was inside the residence, he threatened two individuals, damaged a vehicle, and fled on the ATV.

The man reportedly used back roads and rural areas south of Campbell River to escape. Police said he was behaving erratically and acting violent, but he was arrested without incident.

He is now in custody, where he will be facing charges including break and enter, uttering threats, assault, and mischief.

His name or court date was not released by police. The MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out for that information.