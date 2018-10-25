VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The Island Health STOP HIV/AIDS Program is calling for proposals for their Community Grants Program.

Island Health will award grants of up to $10, 000 to communities or groups interested in addressing HIV prevention as well as care and treatment.

According to a post from Island Health, they want to make certain populations a priority: Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ individuals, women, and youth. These groups tend to experience a higher burden of the disease and may face additional barriers in accessing or engaging with HIV services and care.

Interested communities and organizations are encouraged to submit complete proposal templates by 2:00 p.m., November 16th, 2018. Submissions must be sent to Angela Reid at angela.reid@viha.ca. The criteria can be found in this link.

The Community Grants Program was started in 2013 with the aim of helping communities and organizations improve the health of areas they serve, as well as strengthen their capacity for HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.