PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has received a rezoning application that will potentially change the face of a portion of Park Drive.

An application has been made by Pathfinder Development Corporation to rezone 8905 Park Drive from R-2 Duplex Residential to a Comprehensive Development Zone-10.

The district is hosting a public hearing on the application on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 7360 Columbia Street.

Eighty percent of the usable property will be utilized for mixed use multi-family housing including apartment dwelling, attached dwelling, single family dwelling, duplex dwelling, and a community care facility.

And 20 percent of the property to the east along Rupert Street shall be designated for small scale commercial opportunities including:

A small scale food services (coffee shop, deli, sandwich bar, ice cream shop)

Small scale retail stores

Professional services

Personal services

Assembly

The application and all relevant documents can be viewed at the District of Port Hardy Municipal Office, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to express their views on the rezoning can be heard in person, by a representative or by written submission at the public hearing.

For those unable to attend the public hearing, written comments may be mailed, facsimiled, emailed or hand-delivered to the district by 3 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Legally, the district cannot consider any representations or submissions made after the close of the public hearing.

Inquiries and written comments should be directed / submitted to:

Heather Nelson-Smith, Director of Corporate & Development Services District of Port Hardy

7360 Columbia Street, PO Box 68, Port Hardy, BC V0N 2P0

Telephone: 250-949-6665

Email: general@porthardy.ca

Facsimile: 250-949-7433