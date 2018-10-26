PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy has received a rezoning application that will potentially change the face of a portion of Park Drive.
An application has been made by Pathfinder Development Corporation to rezone 8905 Park Drive from R-2 Duplex Residential to a Comprehensive Development Zone-10.
The district is hosting a public hearing on the application on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 7360 Columbia Street.
Eighty percent of the usable property will be utilized for mixed use multi-family housing including apartment dwelling, attached dwelling, single family dwelling, duplex dwelling, and a community care facility.
And 20 percent of the property to the east along Rupert Street shall be designated for small scale commercial opportunities including:
- A small scale food services (coffee shop, deli, sandwich bar, ice cream shop)
- Small scale retail stores
- Professional services
- Personal services
- Assembly
The application and all relevant documents can be viewed at the District of Port Hardy Municipal Office, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to express their views on the rezoning can be heard in person, by a representative or by written submission at the public hearing.
For those unable to attend the public hearing, written comments may be mailed, facsimiled, emailed or hand-delivered to the district by 3 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Legally, the district cannot consider any representations or submissions made after the close of the public hearing.
Inquiries and written comments should be directed / submitted to:
Heather Nelson-Smith, Director of Corporate & Development Services District of Port Hardy
7360 Columbia Street, PO Box 68, Port Hardy, BC V0N 2P0
Telephone: 250-949-6665
Email: general@porthardy.ca
Facsimile: 250-949-7433