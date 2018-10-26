HORNBY ISLAND, B.C- Hornby Island has lost one of it’s elected officials.

According to a news release from Islands Trust, Hornby Island trustee Tony Law has resigned, effective immediately, as trustee for Hornby Island and as chair of the Islands Trust Conservancy.

The cause of the resignation is given as “allegations of a personal nature” which recently came to light. The Comox Valley Record has reported on those allegations, which came from multiple female residents of the island in the wake of Law’s recent re-election.

“Trustee Law tendered his resignation late last night,” said Islands Trust Council Chair Peter Luckham, in the release.

“Given the allegations, Trustee Law felt it would be best to step back from public life. It would be inappropriate for me or the Trust to comment

on the resignation, except to say that our thoughts are with the people of Hornby Island as they work their way through this difficult time. These are not easy conversations to have but they must happen to ensure that all members of our community feel heard and valued.”

The resignation will trigger a by-election on the island, for one of the two trustee positions on Hornby.

Law had been a trustee since 1996, and chair of the Islands Trust Conservancy since 2011.

“The Local Trust Committee will continue to meet and perform its functions until the by-election is held.”

Islands Trust is a federation of local government bodies that represent 25,000 people living within their area and another 10,000 non-resident property owners.

Local trustee committees handle planning and regulating land use, development management, education, co-operation with other agencies, and land conservation.