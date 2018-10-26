The crest of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU- BC).

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- An arrest has been made in a Sayward-area murder.

According to a news release from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU- BC) and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU), Richard Ernest (Ricky) Alexander, well known as the President of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River, has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown.

Brown was found dead in his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, 75 kilometres away from Campbell River, on March 12th, 2016. The murder was later deemed a “targeted” homicide.

“Since the homicide, the collaborative investigation between the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU has been very active and has involved over 200 police officers,” read the release.

“On August 10th of 2017, members of the CFSEU-BC and VIIMCU executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Club House in Campbell River in connection to the murder of Dillon Brown. This collaborative effort has enabled investigators to collect the necessary evidence to effect the arrest and secure a charge of first degree murder against Ricky Alexander.”

Police described Alexander as one of the founding members and current President of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club, a 1 per center club based out of Campbell River since 2009.

Alexander will be held in custody, pending court proceedings.

“While a charge of First Degree Murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an Outlaw Motorcycle Club”, said Chief Superintendent Trent Rolfe, the chief officer of CFSEU-BC.

“The RCMP in BC, CFSEU- BC, along with all of its law enforcement partners across the country, are committed to ensuring that outlaw motorcycle gangs and their associates remain a priority due to the level of violence and harm they inflict on our communities. This investigation showcases that a collaborative, coordinated and focused approach can gather the evidence necessary to ensure that those responsible are brought before the courts.”, said Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, of the RCMP’s “E“ Division – Criminal Operations Officer Federal, Investigative Services and Organized Crime.

The police agencies acknowledged and thanked everyone who assisted during the investigation, which included the Campbell River RCMP, the Sayward RCMP, and multiple municipal and provincial RCMP resources.