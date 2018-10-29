PORT HARDY, B.C. – Over 80 organizations across British Columbia are receiving funding to go towards helping children with extra support needs.

The provincial government is dishing out $30 million over the next three years.

The funding helps reduce waitlists for inclusive child care and improves access to programs across B.C. for children with extra support needs.

The program includes a specific focus on supporting Indigenous children.

“Every parent wants the best for their child, yet many families with children who have extra support needs have been struggling for years to find quality care,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development, in a provincial release.

“This investment is a key part of our vision of affordable, quality child care for every B.C. family who wants it.”

In Port Hardy, the Namgis First Nation is receiving $1,600, while the North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society is getting $75,462.