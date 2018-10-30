QUADRA ISLAND, B.C- A Quadra Island man is in critical condition after a hit and run last night.

According to a news release from the Quadra Island RCMP, officers are investigating a hit and run of a pedestrian that occurred between the early hours of 3:30 to 4:20 am on Oct 28th, 2018.

The incident occurred near the 1100 block of Heriot Bay Rd.

The pedestrian, a 38 year old man from Quadra Island, is in critical condition and has been airlifted to a larger centre.

Police are asking the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

Family friend Beverley Wall told the MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom that the man is Giles Roberts, and he’s been flown to Victoria in critical condition.

“Everybody on this island is looking for a vehicle with any new damage, and the BC Ferry Corporation at the Quadra Ferries are looking for anyone with damage,” said Wall.

Wall also indicated efforts are underway to put together an account at the credit unions on Quadra Island and Campbell River for donations to Roberts during his recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631 or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).