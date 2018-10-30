PORT HARDY, B.C. – The North Island Mall could host a non-medical cannabis retail shop in the near future.

At its latest meeting, Port Hardy council was presented with a report submitted by the district’s Director of Corporate Services, Heather Nelson-Smith, according to a report from the North Island Gazette.

Nelson-Smith recommended that council approve an application made by Serena Neumerschitsky, Tristan Radzik, and Carol Dirom to open up Stellar Jay Organics at #5-9250 Trustee Road.

When the discussion came to a close, council decided to pass Nelson-Smith’s recommendation.

Council will send a referral to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

The LCRB will make the final decision on whether or not Stellar Jay Organics will be allowed to operate.

If the LCRB approves the business application, then the applicants will be able to apply for a business license with the District of Port Hardy.