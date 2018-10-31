A graphic about the project included on the company's website.

POWELL RIVER, B.C- A liquefied natural gas pipeline could be bridging the Salish Sea in the future.

On Tuesday, the Kwispaa LNG project had its full description released by Steelhead LNG from Vancouver and the Huu-ay-aht First Nations, who hold land on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The plan would see a subsea pipeline for carrying natural gas run from Powell River to Comox, along with a line across Vancouver Island to eventually end at the Kwispaa plant at Sarita Bay, near Bamfield.

The subsea line, around 31 kilometres in length, would be tied to an existing Fortis BC natural gas transmission line. It would reach Powell River via a greenfield right of way though the Coastal Mountain Range.

Steelhead is currently working on early technical and environmental studies to assess the proposed corridor, which starts near Chetwynd in northeastern British Columbia.

The line is targeted to be in service by the fourth quarter of 2024, depending on regulatory approval and permits in British Columbia, a final investment decision on the facility by Steelhead, and construction of the line and facilities.

Kwispaa LNG is expecting to provide 12 million tonnes of capacity per year.

