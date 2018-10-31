Postal workers are off the job today (Wed) in a number of Vancouver Island locations.

Those include Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Courtenay and Campbell River locals.

Canada Post employees began rotating strikes just over a week ago to drive home the message about the lack of a new contract.

They’ve been bargaining for almost a year now.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers National President says Canada Post refuses to address the urgent health and safety issues that have left postal workers the most injured group of workers in the federal sector.

And, he says, the wage increases being offered are well-below the expected inflation rate.