VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government is opening up extra shelter spaces to help people on the streets avoid the cold and wet weather.

“These shelters not only have the potential to save lives — they also assist people in accessing the support and services they need to achieve housing stability,” said Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Across British Columbia, there are more than 1400 temporary shelter spaces and 750 extreme weather response shelter spaces.

The temporary shelter spaces will be open overnight and every night, with many already open and more continuing to starting November 1st, 2018.

The shelters will be available until Match 31st, 2019 and are opened up when a community issues an extreme weather alert.

According to the provincial government, the temporary and extreme shelter spaces supplement the almost 2000 permanent, year-round spaces across B.C.

Some of the temporary shelter locations include:

• Powell River – 20 spaces at 4752 Joyce Avenue

• Sechelt – 20 spaces at 5653 Wharf Avenue

Some of the extreme weather response shelters can be found at:

• Campbell River – Six spaces at 690 Evergreen Road

• Courtenay – 20 spaces at 632 Pidcock Avenue

• Duncan – 15 spaces at 2579 Lewis Street

• Port Alberni – 15 spaces at 3978 8th Avenue

• Port Hardy – 10 spaces at 7050 Rupert Street

The provincial government also funds outreach teams that help connect people experiencing homelessness with housing and support services.

A map of available shelters can be viewed through BC Housing’s website.