The location of last night's earthquake. Photo courtesy of Earthquakes Canada.

PORT ALICE, B.C. – A 4.9 magnitude quake struck southwest of Port Alice last night at approximately 9:22 p.m.

According to information from Earthquakes Canada, there are no reports of damage and none is expected, and there is no threat of tsunami.

The last month, three earthquakes and two minor ones were also reported off the coast of Vancouver Island. Earlier quakes ranged from 6.8 to 4.0, but none caused damaged and there were no tsunami warnings.