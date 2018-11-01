PORT HARDY, B.C- A 79 year old man Port Hardy man is going to jail after molesting two young girls in the community.

According to a sentence handed down in Port Hardy provincial court in October, Edward Gary Bolderson pleaded guilty to two counts of touching a child for a sexual purpose.

The first count was from a two-year period of abuse on a young girl, starting when she was six years old, and the second was for molesting a nine-year old friend of the girl.

He received a prison sentence of 30 months, but with 12 months credit for time served. He will be staying in jail for 18 months.

Bolderson is retired, and used to work as a tugboat operator.

In the sentence report, the judge stated he seemed to have a troubling attitude about what he had done. He claimed that the young girl from the two-year period “really liked it, and I enjoyed it”, and that she had brought her nine year old friend so he could “do it to her, -she wanted to watch me do her girlfriend”.

The judge said the comments spoke “loudly and clearly to his lack of insight about why he sexually abused two young children and the amount of harm he has caused them.

Both children had victim impact statements read in court, indicating they’re now afraid of Bolderson and are suffering from what happened to them.

Once Bolderson is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and serve three years of probation.

He’ll be prohibited to be within 100 metres of his victims homes for the next five years, having any contact with people young than 16, and visiting a public park or any place that children may be likely to be present in.