Julia Strobach has been missing since Oct. 31, 2013. Photo courtesy Comox Valley RCMP

COURTENAY, B.C. – Just past the five-year anniversary of her disappearance, the search continues for a missing Comox Valley woman.

Julia Strobach was last seen on Oct. 31, 2013 on the 1000-block of Braidwood Road in Courtenay and has not been seen since.

It has been five years since the 27-year old mother went missing and the Comox Valley RCMP are appealing to the public once more for information regarding her disappearance.

Strobach is Caucasian, roughly 5’9” tall with green eyes and an average build.

She had dyed bright red hair at the time she disappeared and may have been carrying a backpack.

“In the last five years, police have interviewed dozens witnesses and followed up on dozens of tips,” said Cpl. Jason Jenkins, Major Crime Unit, Comox Valley RCMP.

“We will continue moving forward with the investigation until we find out what happened to Julia.”

If you have any information, please call the Comox Valley RCMP Detachment, (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2013-13948.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.

If the information you provide through Crime Stoppers results in a conviction, you may be eligible for a reward.