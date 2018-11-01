The Campbell River Shoebox Project is calling for donations for their holiday shoebox drive. Photo courtesy of The Shoebox Project.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – The Campbell River Shoebox Project is asking residents to fill up shoeboxes for women in need in the city as the holidays approach.

Alison Skrepneck, the initiative’s coordinator, said this year’s goal is 375 boxes to be shared between Campbell River and North Island communities.

The Shoebox Project aims to collect and distribute shoeboxes filled with essential items for women impacted by homelessness in communities across Canada and the US. In Campbell River, residents can drop off boxes at Coastal Community Credit Union, La Tee Da Lingerie, and Sundance Java. In the North Island, those who wish to donate can drop off boxes at the North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society in Port Hardy.

Boxes can be dropped off at those collection centres from November 13th to December 7th.

Skrepneck said they distribute the shoeboxes to organizations that offer services and support to vulnerable women around Campbell River.

As the the weather gets colder, Skrepneck said they are looking for necessities like warm socks in the boxes. They are also asking for hygiene items like shampoo and soap, among other things.

“(We’re also asking for) goodies like chocolates, and gift cards all worth about $50, and include a message for the women,” Skrepneck said.

The Shoebox Project started in 2011, and the Campbell River chapter first started in 2013. This is also the second year that the chapter will include North Island communities in assembling, collecting, and distributing the gift-filled boxes.