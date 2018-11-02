The Village of Zeballos received reports of an overnight landslide on the Forest Service Road, which has now been cleared. Photo courtesy of the Village of Zeballos.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Zeballos’ Forest Service Road has re-opened after a landslide occurred overnight.

According to Alana Janisse, finance and administrative clerk for the village, the landslide happened at the 14 kilometre mark of the road and forced closure. Some were re-directed to turn back around to get out of the area.

Janisse also said they have received reports of washouts along the Fair Harbour Forest Service Road (FSR), due to overnight rain. The Fair Harbour FSR has also now been re-opened.

No injuries were reported in either road washout.

The two roads will remain open, but crews will continue to monitor and assess them as required.

Heavy rain is forecasted for Zeballos this afternoon and well into Saturday morning. The village office is advising residents to drive with caution.