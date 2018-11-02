VICTORIA, B.C. – Hundreds of artists and arts organizations will continue to thrive, thanks to the latest round of B.C. Arts Council grants.

Nearly $4 million in grants will help advance artistic development and strengthen the creative workforce in the province.

According to a news release from the province, an additional $1 million in grant funding was available as a result of increased support for the B.C. Arts Council. This increase allowed 66 one-time supplemental grants to be given to not-for-profit organizations around the province.

B.C. Arts Council grants are awarded based on a peer-assessment process. This round of funding focuses on the following four areas:

$1.3 million for project assistance and early career development

$876, 000 for operating assistance for not-for-profit organizations

$550, 000 for media arts

$450, 000 for assistance and strategic opportunities

$807, 000 for scholarships

Donna Lytle from Powell River is an arts award recipient, and Kennedy Ledingham from Courtenay will be receiving an arts scholarship.

We have reached out to both women for comment about their awards, but they have not responded to our requests for comment yet.