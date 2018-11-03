NORTH VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – To get some buzz going for the 2019 IIHF World Junior hockey Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, BC Hockey will be touring the North Island this week.

Local junior and midget level hockey players will put on demonstrations to teach kids basic stick handling, puck handling and shooting skills.

Players will use floorball equipment during the presentations. Once they’re done, the equipment will be donated to the school for student use.

The BC Hockey Road to World Junior Championship tour stops in Port McNeill at Sunset Park Elementary on Monday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m.

Players will be in Campbell River at Georgia Park Elementary on Tuesday, November 6th at 10:45 a.m.

“Playing hockey is an excellent way for kids to be active, make friends and learn the value of teamwork,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Our government is proud to support this tour, which will give kids across B.C. a chance to try this great sport at their schools.”

The tour will continue on to Nanaimo, Duncan and Langford for the rest of the week.

“Our organization is committed to providing an opportunity for all students to enhance their life learning outcomes through hockey experiences,” said BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer, Barry Petrachenko.

“The Road to the World Juniors will inspire British Columbians and allow us an opportunity to welcome new participants to hockey, while leaving a lasting impact within the host communities.”

For more details, visit BC Hockey’s website.