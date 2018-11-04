COURTENAY, B.C- The victim of alleged abuser Troy Hardy has spoken out.

Hardy is currently wanted by police for several offences, including forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, and uttering threats.

Bianca Pearce told the MyComoxValleyNow.com newsroom that the incident which resulted in the charges took place on October 27. She said she was forcibly confined, and subjected to physical and sexual abuse by Hardy.

News reports have indicated the incident took place in Courtenay.

“Due to multiple ongoing threats from him against myself and my loved ones, my life is on hold until he surrenders to the police,” said Pearce.

She indicated she had been getting threats from others since Hardy’s charges were publicized.

Court records show that Hardy has a lengthy criminal record, and has been found guilty of assault twice.

“To all my friends who are offering help, please let the RCMP do their job as this man is violent and unstable,” said Pearce.

Hardy is described as five feet and 11 inches tall.

He’s 41 years old, and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a pitbull and flames on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy is urged to contact the Comox Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.