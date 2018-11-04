A map of the burnt areas and the landslide risk in Zeballos after the 2018 wildfire. Image sourced from the report.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. – The Village of Zeballos is holding a meeting on November 9th for residents to discuss the findings in the Post-Wildfire Geohazard Assessment.

According to a release from the village, BGC Engineering, the company that did the assessment, will report their findings as well as recommendations on whether to lift or extend the evacuation order.

The meeting will provide residents the time and space to ask and discuss recovery options for evacuees. The meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Zeballos Community Hall.

An evacuation alert was issued when wildfires threatened residents in the summer, and another was issued because of landslide threats due to the wildfires.

BGC Engineering has made their report available. You can read see it through this link.