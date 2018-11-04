Kennedy Ledingham is one of the arts scholarships recipients from the B.C. Arts Council. Photo courtesy of Kennedy Ledingham.

COURTENAY, B.C. – A student from Courtenay is one of the recipients of an arts scholarship from the B.C. Arts Council.

Kennedy Ledingham is currently a musical theatre student at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario. Coming from far away, she said the scholarship has lifted a huge weight off her shoulders.

“It’s huge. It means I don’t have to worry about money, my rent’s covered,” she said. She added it was an honour because the application process was rigorous.

“(The B.C. Arts Council) want to give the awards to people that need the money, but also to people who are excelling in their field as well.”

The B.C. Arts Council is the province’s agency for arts funding and development, supporting art galleries, local museums, and many other arts and culture organizations in communities across British Columbia.