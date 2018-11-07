POWELL RIVER, B.C- A young Powell River resident has suffered serious burns from a firework.

According to a news release from the community’s RCMP detachment, officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon around 11:55 a.m. on November 1st. A lit firecracker had been placed in the pocket of a male youth by another youth, which left serious burns.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

“No charges are being considered at the request of the victim, but police spoke to everyone involved, and reminded them of the dangers of fireworks and the possible criminal charges that could have resulted from this incident,” read the release.

Officers also handled an impaired driver the same day. Just after 4 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Cranberry Street.

The 51 year old man driving the vehicle showed signs of impairment, and refused to do a breath sample. As a result, he was prohibited from driving for the next 90 days, and had his vehicle impounded for the next 30 days.

A mischief report from November 5th was also mentioned in the news release.

“A vehicle parked at the Powell River Recreation Complex for the weekend, had the window smashed and the vehicle had been gone through,” read the release.

“Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.”

The last incident mentioned was a theft from a motorcycle on November 6th. Officers went to the ferry terminal at 12:27 p.m. to respond to the report of the theft.

“The motorcycle was parked at the ferry terminal at the time of the theft,” read the release.

“Sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning a bag was taken off the back of the motorcycle. The bag was described as having a plastic top and nylon sides and being grey in colour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.